Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 3,217 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of United Rentals worth $49,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in United Rentals by 74.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

United Rentals stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,313. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

