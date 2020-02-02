Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 3,360 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $33,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.