Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 7,519 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Total comprises 1.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Total worth $78,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Total by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 19.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Total stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. 2,388,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,078. Total SA has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Total’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.