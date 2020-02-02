Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $42,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PhiloSmith Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $5.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $173.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

