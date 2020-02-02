Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,529 shares during the quarter. Qorvo accounts for 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Qorvo worth $39,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 144,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 13,099.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $199,821.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $5.93 on Friday, reaching $105.86. 3,552,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

