TokenClub Reaches Market Cap of $4.24 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $994,442.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 7% against the dollar. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BigONE, FCoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenClub Profile

TCT is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinBene, Gate.io, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

