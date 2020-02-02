TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0754 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Liquid, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $101,171.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00047096 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066961 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,462.43 or 1.00166649 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000725 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050242 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,857,741 coins and its circulating supply is 16,658,492 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

