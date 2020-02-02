Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Announces $0.52 Dividend

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $86.09 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $71.54 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.