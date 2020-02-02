Tourist Token Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Tourist Token has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $7,177.00 and approximately $8,583.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.