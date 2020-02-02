Towerview LLC Boosts Position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,851 shares during the quarter. StealthGas makes up 1.6% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned 1.74% of StealthGas worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,295,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

StealthGas stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. 68,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,056. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 million, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. StealthGas Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

