Towerview LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Towerview LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Alico accounts for 2.1% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Alico worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 96,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alico by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alico by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alico by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALCO stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.99. 10,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 30.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 7,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $254,805.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $47,895.04. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $335,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Alico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

