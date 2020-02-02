Towerview LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 0.8% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,911,000 after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,831,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 406,079 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,307. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

