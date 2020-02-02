Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSCO. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $92.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after buying an additional 291,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after buying an additional 226,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after buying an additional 206,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

