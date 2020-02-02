TransferCoin (TX) Price Up 11.2% This Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $84,172.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,250,134 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.