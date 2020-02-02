Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.95. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.