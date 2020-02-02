Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital reduced its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

