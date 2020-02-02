Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TV shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.17 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The company has a market cap of $160.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.60.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$115.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.0102222 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

