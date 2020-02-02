Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 719.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trex by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $101.23.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

