Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Trimble worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trimble by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 119,378 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Trimble by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 727,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,338,000 after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $228,675.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $12,398,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,674. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

