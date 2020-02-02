Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bibox. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $433,170.00 and $436.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit launched on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

