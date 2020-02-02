TRON (TRX) Hits One Day Volume of $1.49 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Bibox, CoinTiger and Bit-Z. TRON has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00021019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Mercatox, Tokenomy, HitBTC, CoinBene, DigiFinex, RightBTC, Bithumb, CoinFalcon, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Binance, Gate.io, Ovis, Zebpay, Allcoin, BitFlip, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, OKEx, Kryptono, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, DDEX, Indodax, Huobi, Liquid, Livecoin, Koinex, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, Coinrail, Bitbns, Tidex, OEX, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Bibox, IDAX, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Rfinex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, Liqui, IDCM, CoinEgg, Neraex, Upbit, CoinExchange, YoBit, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, LATOKEN, Cryptomate, CoinEx, Braziliex, LBank, Fatbtc, Exrates, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

