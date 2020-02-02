TROY (TROY) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. TROY has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade.

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars.

