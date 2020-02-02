TrueChain Price Tops $0.35 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $27.63 million and $23.60 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003673 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.06020074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00127009 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinBene, OKEx, ZB.COM, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

