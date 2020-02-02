TrueUSD One Day Volume Hits $587.40 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, CoinTiger, HitBTC and Upbit. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $136.96 million and approximately $587.40 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.02990686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 136,801,251 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Binance, WazirX, Zebpay, Upbit, HBUS, CoinTiger, Koinex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Kuna, Bitso, Cryptopia, Crex24 and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.