TrumpCoin Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $107,071.00 and $2,588.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024420 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.02639796 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002476 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000585 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

