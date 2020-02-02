TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) & First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Critical Review

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 27.45% 11.11% 1.11% First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 23.30% 9.41% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.34%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Given First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $210.72 million 3.65 $57.84 million $0.60 13.22 First Mid-Illinois Bancshares $205.74 million 2.65 $47.94 million $2.87 11.41

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid-Illinois Bancshares. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats First Mid-Illinois Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 148 banking offices and 161 automatic teller machines in New York, Florida, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides commercial lines insurance to businesses, as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. As of March 4, 2019, it operated through a network of 67 banking centers in Illinois and Missouri, and a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

