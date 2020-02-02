Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHD. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 577,989 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,336,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,809,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 52,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,558 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,373.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 89,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

