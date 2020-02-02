Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,551,000 after purchasing an additional 905,681 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,075,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 280,763 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,565,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. 707,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

