Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $3,765,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. 2,835,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,938. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

