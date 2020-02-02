Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,165,000 after purchasing an additional 301,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.52. 4,522,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $137.12 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

