Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.37. 1,426,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,629. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $103.16 and a one year high of $129.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.