Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,539. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

