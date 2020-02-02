Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,472 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75.

