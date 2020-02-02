Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 485,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 331,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

