Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.30. 730,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,251. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $170.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.72.

