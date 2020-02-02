Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.85. 1,894,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,614. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.