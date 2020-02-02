Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1,944.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

