Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. 2,001,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,880. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $63.94 and a 1 year high of $79.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

