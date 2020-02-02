Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.87. 1,035,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,100. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.28 and a 52 week high of $193.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

