TTC Market Cap Achieves $12.49 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, TTC has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $259,824.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.04 or 0.06009204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00126853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035097 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 851,478,790 coins and its circulating supply is 394,453,634 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

