TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $752,063.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 64,739,961,443 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

