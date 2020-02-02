TurtleNetwork Price Down 13.9% This Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $511,175.00 and $3,447.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015788 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00020431 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00119846 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

