U Network (UUU) Trading 32.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, DDEX and DEx.top. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. U Network’s official website is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.