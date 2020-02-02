Ubcoin Market (UBC) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ubcoin Market has traded up 102.5% against the dollar. One Ubcoin Market token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, LATOKEN and IDEX. Ubcoin Market has a market capitalization of $980,758.00 and approximately $4,250.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubcoin Market alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00365941 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010698 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001775 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubcoin Market Profile

UBC is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official message board is medium.com/@ubcoin. The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubcoin Market Token Trading

Ubcoin Market can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubcoin Market should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubcoin Market using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubcoin Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubcoin Market and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.