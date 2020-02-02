Ubex Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BitMart, Fatbtc and IDEX. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $1.66 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.06020074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00127009 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,103,244,110 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BTC-Alpha, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc, BitForex, YoBit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

