Ubiq (UBQ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,028.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $3,028.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.