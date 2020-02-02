UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $769,533.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.04 or 0.06009204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00126853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035097 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

