Ultra 1-Day Volume Tops $41,238.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $41,238.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,437.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.97 or 0.04043028 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001902 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00702009 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,435,733 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.