UNI COIN (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.15 Million

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 83% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 83% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $355.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNI COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001615 BTC on exchanges including OEX and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000404 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io.

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

