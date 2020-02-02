Unibright Price Tops $0.0972 on Top Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 160.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $14.44 million and $733,369.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Bilaxy, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

